Shia "Pathological Liar" Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published 1 minute ago Shia "Pathological Liar" Musician SIA tweeted support for British singer FKA twigs, who is suing Shia LaBeouf for abusive behaviour 'I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single' FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a damning lawsuit in Los Angeles Supreme Court The Daily mail reports that twigs is accusing actor ex Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress Lawsuit alleges LaBeouf knowingly gave the singer an STD and abused her on several occasions during their brief relationship in 2019. 0

