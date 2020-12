Pitch Perfect 3 movie clip - Anna Kendrick Performs Freedom! '90 Teaser Trailer - Duration: 04:12s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 04:12s - Published Pitch Perfect 3 movie clip - Anna Kendrick Performs Freedom! '90 Pitch Perfect 3 movie clip - Anna Kendrick Performs Freedom! '90 - Beca Mitchell (Anna Kendrick) opens for DJ Khaled and brings the Bellas onstage to sing their final performance of the entire Pitch Perfect franchise, "Freedom! '90." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like