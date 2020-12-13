Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Case Gets Worse Against Netflix Star

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Case Gets Worse Against Netflix Star

Case Gets Worse Against Netflix Star

The case against Cheer star Jerry Harris just got a lot worse.

Newser reports that new seven-count indictment accuses Harris, 21, of incidents involving four underage youths.

The indictment includes one in which he allegedly went from Texas to Florida in 2019 with the goal of having sex with a 15-year-old.

NBC News notes that he was hit with four counts of using, persuading, inducing, and enticing a minor for sex.

In September, the Netflix he was charged with producing child pornography.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jerry Harris (television personality) American cheerleader

Jerry Harris of 'Cheer' facing additional charges in sexual misconduct investigation

 Prosecutors have filed additional charges against Jerry Harris of "Cheer," who was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children.
USATODAY.com

Netflix Netflix American media service company

James Corden talks dealing with critics... [Video]

James Corden talks dealing with critics...

Our reporter Stef spoke to James Corden and Jo Ellen Pellman about new netflix musical The Prom and James shared how he deals with critics... Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 04:14Published
Priyanka Chopra binged on this Nick Jonas project in Covid lockdown #HTLS2020 [Video]

Priyanka Chopra binged on this Nick Jonas project in Covid lockdown #HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed how they spent their time during the Covid lockdown. On Day 8 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the power couple spoke about how it felt to return to work amid the pandemic. Nick Jonas has started shooting for his reality music show, The Voice. Priyanka spoke about how she binged on Nick's production project 'Dash & Lily' on Netflix. They said they were grateful for being able to spend the lockdown safely, while expressing concern for the many people who weren't so fortunate. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:01Published
The Queen's Gambit: Why there has never been a female chess world champion [Video]

The Queen's Gambit: Why there has never been a female chess world champion

The success of Netflix's The Queen's Gambit has renewed interest for chess and rekindled the debate over why so few women make it into the upper echelons of the intellectual sport.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:45Published

Cheer (TV series) Cheer (TV series) American TV docuseries about Navarro's competitive cheer team


Newser American news aggregation website

US Soldier Murders Girlfriend's 5-Year-Old Son For Singing In The Car [Video]

US Soldier Murders Girlfriend's 5-Year-Old Son For Singing In The Car

5-year-old Austin Birdseye loved to sing. He particularly enjoyed singing in the car--at the top of his lungs. But no more. Sunday night, his mother's boyfriend pushed Austin out of his car onto a dark, rainy, and busy highway, allegedly for being 'unruly.' Two miles from his home, Austin was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital. According to Newser, the mother's longtime boyfriend is soldier Bryan Starr, who is stationed at Georgia's Fort Benning.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
No Laughing Matter: Rapper's Joke Ends In A Rap Sheet For Him [Video]

No Laughing Matter: Rapper's Joke Ends In A Rap Sheet For Him

Rapper and social media entrepreneur Spectacular Blue Smith visited 'the happiest place on Earth' on Monday, but his experience didn't quite live up to the hype. According to Newser, a joke he told when entering the park ultimately led to his arrest. The 35-year-old allegedly faked a sneeze while passing by a Disney employee at Animal Kingdom and said the word "coronavirus." Law enforcement reports things spiraled after the employee responded by saying a COVID joke isn't funny.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:48Published
It's Handcuffs For Couple Who Boarded Plane Knowing They Both Had COVID-19 [Video]

It's Handcuffs For Couple Who Boarded Plane Knowing They Both Had COVID-19

Two Hawaii residents were arrested Sunday after getting on a flight home from San Francisco. According to Newser, the man and woman, both 46, boarded the plane knowing they were infected with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The pair were traveling with a child. Police said the couple placed other passengers in 'danger of death' by taking the flight after testing positive. They were charged with reckless endangerment and were released after posting $1,000 bail each.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Florida Florida State of the United States of America

Florida Newspaper Apologizes For Endorsing GOP Candidate 'Not Committed To Democracy' [Video]

Florida Newspaper Apologizes For Endorsing GOP Candidate 'Not Committed To Democracy'

A major Florida newspaper has issued an apology for previously endorsing incumbent Rep. Michael Waltz of the state's 6th district. Waltz was reelected to maintain his seat in the 2020 general election. He was among House Republicans who signed an amicus brief in support of Texas' lawsuit seeking to overturn the outcome of the general election's results. The US Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit on Friday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson collapses during game at Florida State

 Florida's Keyontae Johnson, the SEC preseason men's basketball player of the year, collapsed in the first half Saturday at Florida State.
USATODAY.com

COVID whistleblower's home is raided by Florida law enforcement. What's the real message?

 Florida's fired data analyst Rebekah Jones blames Gov. Ron DeSantis for staging raid on her home that seized her electronic devices.
USATODAY.com

Mother Calls Out Cop Who Shot and Killed Her Son

 Dylan Scott was fatally shot in his car by a Florida police officer who tried for several minutes to get him to cooperate, but Scott's mother thinks the cop..
TMZ.com

Texas Texas State of the United States of America

Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss [Video]

Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss

[NFA] Conservative groups alleging without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election gathered for protests across the country on Saturday, including one in Washington featuring President Trump's recently pardoned former national security adviser. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published

US election: Donald Trump defiant, still in fight, after Supreme Court loss

 US President Donald Trump remains defiant despite the Supreme Court's refusal to consider a plea by Texas to overturn the result of the presidential election.The..
New Zealand Herald

Trump lashes out at Supreme Court after Texas lawsuit rejected

 "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!" he tweeted.
CBS News