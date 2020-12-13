Case Gets Worse Against Netflix Star

Our reporter Stef spoke to James Corden and Jo Ellen Pellman about new netflix musical The Prom and James shared how he deals with critics... Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed how they spent their time during the Covid lockdown. On Day 8 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the power couple spoke about how it felt to return to work amid the pandemic. Nick Jonas has started shooting for his reality music show, The Voice. Priyanka spoke about how she binged on Nick's production project 'Dash & Lily' on Netflix. They said they were grateful for being able to spend the lockdown safely, while expressing concern for the many people who weren't so fortunate. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:01Published
5-year-old Austin Birdseye loved to sing. He particularly enjoyed singing in the car--at the top of his lungs. But no more. Sunday night, his mother's boyfriend pushed Austin out of his car onto a dark, rainy, and busy highway, allegedly for being 'unruly.' Two miles from his home, Austin was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital. According to Newser, the mother's longtime boyfriend is soldier Bryan Starr, who is stationed at Georgia's Fort Benning.
Rapper and social media entrepreneur Spectacular Blue Smith visited 'the happiest place on Earth' on Monday, but his experience didn't quite live up to the hype. According to Newser, a joke he told when entering the park ultimately led to his arrest. The 35-year-old allegedly faked a sneeze while passing by a Disney employee at Animal Kingdom and said the word "coronavirus." Law enforcement reports things spiraled after the employee responded by saying a COVID joke isn't funny.
Two Hawaii residents were arrested Sunday after getting on a flight home from San Francisco. According to Newser, the man and woman, both 46, boarded the plane knowing they were infected with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The pair were traveling with a child. Police said the couple placed other passengers in 'danger of death' by taking the flight after testing positive. They were charged with reckless endangerment and were released after posting $1,000 bail each.
A major Florida newspaper has issued an apology for previously endorsing incumbent Rep. Michael Waltz of the state's 6th district. Waltz was reelected to maintain his seat in the 2020 general election. He was among House Republicans who signed an amicus brief in support of Texas' lawsuit seeking to overturn the outcome of the general election's results. The US Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit on Friday.
[NFA] Conservative groups alleging without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election gathered for protests across the country on Saturday, including one in Washington featuring President Trump's recently pardoned former national security adviser. Conway G. Gittens reports.