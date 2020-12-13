Ball State Secures Spot in MAC Title Game with Win Over Western Michigan

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 4 minutes ago

Everyone..well after the a-c-c decided to give notre dame the week off, and then the old oaken bucket game was called off due to covid-19, we were left with just one in-state college football team in action on saturday..the ball state cardinals taking center stage, trying to do something that hasn't been done at b-s-u in over a decade...???let's make our way down to muncie... cardinals playing host to western michigan... winnner take all in the mac west... a spot in next week's conference title game on the line..???and in the first half, the cards had trouble containing number one in white... that would be former bluffton high school star d'wayne eskridge... nine catches, 124 yards on the day for dee... that touchdown puts the broncos up seven..???fast forward to the fourth quarter... ball state facing a 14 point deficit now... but here come the cards... drew plitt to yo'heinz tyler... 13 yard strike pulls b-s-u back within eight after a missed extra point..???next drive for the cardinals... very first play after a western three and out... plitt swings out to justin hall and just let's him go to work... lightning in a bottle this dude... 10 catches, 175 yards, and two touchdowns for hall... this 55-yarder ties the game at 27 after the two point conversion..???ensuing possesion for the broncos..

They drive all the way down the field, but kaleb eleby is tackled for a loss on third down by jimmy daw..

Western ends up missing a field goal on this drive..???so the cards get a chance to win it in the final seconds... and the freshman jack knight comes up clutch... knocks it 3