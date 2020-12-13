First foreign aid convoy arrives in capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray
First foreign aid convoy arrives in capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray
Seven aid trucks deliver medicines, medical equipment and relief supplies to people in
Tigrayan capital more than a month after fighting began.
Ethiopia says killed or captured Tigrayan leaders Ethiopia said it had captured or killed most commanders of a rebel northern force, while Tigray's fugitive local leader countered on Friday that civilians were protesting against looting by occupying soldiers. Edward Baran reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published on January 1, 1970 Tigrayan forces 'destroy' Ethiopian army division The assertion from the TPLF comes amid claims and counterclaims about who has the upper hand in the three-week old conflict. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:57 Published on January 1, 1970
The first aid convoy has arrived in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray State, 10 days...
