First foreign aid convoy arrives in capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray

Seven aid trucks deliver medicines, medical equipment and relief supplies to people in Tigrayan capital more than a month after fighting began.


Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: UN 'alarmed' by treatment of Eritrean refugees

 There are "overwhelming" reports of Eritrean refugees in Tigray being killed or abducted, the UN says.
BBC News

Eritrean troops reportedly enter Ethiopian conflict; Venice flooded after new dams fail

 The U.S. State Department said it believes reports of Eritrean troops entering the conflict in Ethiopia are credible despite denials from both nations. Also, a..
CBS News

Four staff members killled in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

 Two international aid agencies on Friday said four staff members were killed during last month’s fighting in Ethiopia’s troubled northern Tigray region....
WorldNews

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Four aid workers killed

 Four aid workers were killed last month during fighting in the Tigray region, aid agencies say.
BBC News

US believes reports of Eritrean forces in Ethiopia Tigray region are 'credible': report

 U.S. officials believe reports of Eritrean military forces in the Tigray region of Ethiopia to be “credible,” a State Department spokesperson told Reuters...
WorldNews

Ethiopia says killed or captured Tigrayan leaders [Video]

Ethiopia says killed or captured Tigrayan leaders

Ethiopia said it had captured or killed most commanders of a rebel northern force, while Tigray's fugitive local leader countered on Friday that civilians were protesting against looting by occupying soldiers. Edward Baran reports.

Tigrayans flee to Sudan, leave families behind in Ethiopia [Video]

Tigrayans flee to Sudan, leave families behind in Ethiopia

Many of the families fleeing the fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have been separated in the exodus.

Both sides claim gains in Ethiopia war, Tigrayans accused of massacre [Video]

Both sides claim gains in Ethiopia war, Tigrayans accused of massacre

Tigrayan forces 'destroy' Ethiopian army division [Video]

Tigrayan forces 'destroy' Ethiopian army division

The assertion from the TPLF comes amid claims and counterclaims about who has the upper hand in the three-week old conflict. David Doyle reports.

