As well as women protesting the country's high court ruling restricting abortion, farmers and entrepreneurs also vented their anger at the PiS government on Sunday's march.



Tens of thousands of people protested across Poland on Friday in defiance of tight coronavirus restrictions, following Thursday's ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Roman Catholic country.