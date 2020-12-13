Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:44s - Published 5 minutes ago

Using A Free VPN? Remember, You Get What You Pay For

People use Virtual Private Networks to keep their data private and secure, as VPNs cloak your IP address and encrypt your internet traffic activity.

VPNs also get around geoblocking, a classic example being to access Netflix libraries from different countries.

In fact, a recent survey showed 68% of US internet users use VPNs.

Of those, 29% used free VPNs rather than paid services.

But according to Business Insider, free VPNs come with privacy risks such as increased data harvesting, shoddy security, and suspicious ownership.

Remember: If the product is 'free,' then you're probably the product.

Your data is being harvested and sold by the VPN provider.

Your security is at risk.

The provider isn't making money off you, so why should it spend money protecting you?

Finally, many of the most popular free VPNs have some form of Chinese ownership.

VPNs are illegal in China, so who's running your VPN--and why?