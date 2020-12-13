Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'

Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace.

According to Business Insider, Trump is itching to fire Attorney General Barr and reportedly held a meeting to discuss firing him.

However, a source says Barr 'cannot be intimidated' by Trump and thinks the president's attacks are a 'deposed king ranting.