Firefighters Rescue Man From Two-Alarm Fire At Montgomery County Apartment Complex

Canoga Park Fire Victims Get Christmas SurpriseThe firefighters who fought the Tuesday blaze that destroyed two units of a Canoga Park apartment complex worked with the Spark of Love toy drive effort to ensure the families were able to enjoy some..
Firefighters Rescue Elderly Woman From Burning BuildingA woman was rescued from a burning apartment building in Hyde Park.
WBZ Evening News Update For December 22I-Team sources: Man found dead in snowbank near Encore Boston Harbor; Firefighters rescue resident from elderly housing complex fire in Hyde Park; Legal Sea Foods sold to Boston's PPX Hospitality..