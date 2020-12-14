Video Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Duration: 08:06s - Published 2 days ago

In 2021, Kinesso’s Bernard Wants To Show Brands Proof Of Addressable Impact

If advanced TV ad targeting is to convince more big brands to switch money from conventional TV ad spend, it is going to have to show its effectiveness.

Next year, Lauren Bernard wants to help it do just that.

As VP, Marketplace Solutions at IPG's Kinesso knows the medium is often caught between its potential and the reality - but, in 2021, she thinks more can be done to help advanced TV show prove itself.

Upfronts' magnetism In this video interview with Beet.TV, Bernard says Nielsen's new measurement of addressable advertising is helping convince brands that are already data-driven to push dollars toward advanced TV.

"But you have other advertisers who historically have bought very, very heavy in the upfronts and get their cheap reach that way," she says.

"It's more difficult (for them) to rationalise pushing dollars towards these audience-based tactics because of the additional tech tax unless we're able to definitively prove out that value.

"So I think that that's a major focus of ours for this year and next year - really enabling those measurement insights so that we can prove out to our marketers what is working, and we believe that, similar to the digital world, where that story has been proven time and time again, that we'll be able to do the same in linear and addressable tactics as well." https://twitter.com/kinesso/status/1336003534467248136 Kinesso's emergence Kinesso, the division IPG launched in October to provide data-driven capabilities to clients, thinks the unit has plenty of work to do.

Kinesso is comprised of IPG’s addressable activation team Cadreon and its Data and Technology group.

Kinesso will work with IPG Mediabrands, Acxiom and will provide services to agencies across the IPG network.

It expected to have a staff of 1,400 in more than 70 countries this year.

Https://www.beet.tv/2020/10/weve-come-a-long-way-in-identity-resolution-kinessos-lauren-bernard.html Advanced tactics Bernard actually sees two different kinds of advanced TV ad channel: Data-driven linear, working with national networks, Axiom, Clypd and OpenAP to create plans that are optimised against custom audiences.

Addressable TV: working with MVPDs or partners like Sling or Dish that own subscriber data and are able to enable addressable buying across their footprints.

And each brings its own strengths, weaknesses and configuration requirements.

"On the data-driven linear side, it's very much a Nielsen-powered game," Bernard says.

"We have a longstanding relationship with Nielsen and there is clearer paths to be able to get our audiences to a destination that can then be matched against national networks on historical viewership data, which is powered by Nielsen.

"On the household addressable side, it's interesting because really to enable the types of transactions that we want to pursue, it requires direct integrations between every MVPD across the US market and our internal audience graphs, which currently, that's kind of the piece that Acxiom powers."

