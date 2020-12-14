Donations down for Lighthouse Mission

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 weeks ago

It's no surprise this pandemic has put a financial strain on many people.

Some have felt that stress more than others -- including many non-profits.

News 10's bri shackelford spoke with the c-e-o of the "lighthouse mission" to learn more about how the program has been impacted.

Bri/intr} more people are seeking help and shelter.

Last week... we spoke with a vigo county commissioner about homelessness here in vigo county.

The commissioner says he's worried about a potential increase in homelessness come january due to the pandemic.

Pk} lighthouse mission is a homeless shelter here in terre haute.

It's been around for more than 100 years.

Since the start of the pandemic... the c-e-o says the mission has seen an increase in the number of people needing services.

"more and more each day.

With the pandemic and problems taking place and what have you.

And people are needing a place to stay.

They're worried and they're trying to figure out the things themselves."

Right now... fagg says donations are down.

He says the mission feeds 100 to 200 meals each day.

That doesn't just cover the people living at the mission.

"in these tough times people are in need, they're calling in different things that they need and so forth, and we try and help as much as we can."

Fagg says he believes in the wabash valley and the people who have always supported the mission.

He says he knows they'll support their fellow man through this difficult time.

"when we see those who are here that are sitting down, and taking a good hot meal, and a good place to sleep, and a nice warm place to sleep, and a clean place to sleep, i think that speaks for itself."

Bri outr} if you want to help lighthouse mission this holiday season.... fagg says it is always accepting donations.

To find out how you can donate you can go to our website.

That's wthi tv dot com.

In the studio, bri shackelford, news 10.