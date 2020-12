Cyclonic conditions along Australia's northeast coast generated huge waves, washing away parts of the beach at popular tourist spots, while destructive winds and rain caused widespread flooding, authorities said on Monday.

A change in wave patterns - the worst in decades - is "starving" sand from Byron Bay's iconic beach.

Byron Bay's Main Beach has been washed away as wild weather batters the coast. A man was almost dragged into a ferocious tide as he tried to take a picture of..

Wild weather is pummeling Queensland and northern NSW, with heavy rain, damaging winds, potentially serious flooding and dangerous surf forecast.