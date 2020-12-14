GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England

As she looks ahead to 2021, Hilary Kramer of Kramer Capital Research says the glory days of high-growth stocks are gone and that a post-COVID world has already been baked into the stock market. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that if the new Covid-19 variant is not brought "under control" then the "NHS will be overwhelmed".
The Chief Executive of NHS England has said tomorrow could be a "decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus". Speaking at the Royal Free Hospital, Simon Stevens said "tomorrow is the beginning of the biggest vaccination programme in our history...I think there is every chance we will look back on tomorrow as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus".
The beginning of the vaccination rollout for Covid-19 could mark “a decisiveturning point in the battle” against the virus, the chief executive of NHSEngland has said. Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubsfrom Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Professor Stephen Powis, the National Medical Director for NHS England, says staff are 'working around the clock' to start Covid-19 vaccines from Tuesday. Those over the age of 80 as well as care home workers will be first in line for the jab at 'hub hospitals' around the country.
CBI Director General, Tony Danker, says "there's no way any business on either side of the channel could be fully ready to implement this deal."
Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, Professor Danny Altmann, has said blocking transmission of the virus "is the only trick we have up our sleeve" in the fight against Covid-19. His comments come as the verdict on the Oxford AstraZenica vaccine is expected to be announced in the coming days,
Shadow Secretary for Education Kate Green has said that schools and parents would not be in the same uncertain position under a Labour Government. She called on the government to mobilise mass tesing and to publish scientific advice on schools
John Harris and John Domokos revisit parts of the Midlands and north-west England that they've been chronicling for years, and talk to people about the aspects of the Covid era that can't be captured..
Director and scientist of ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Dr Samiran Panda said, ?We have tested samples collected from the various parts of the country and haven't seen here the mutant..