GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:11s - Published
GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England

GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England

Dr Nikki Kanani, practising GP and NHS director of primary care, has described the roll-out of the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus jab as "an incredible moment".

Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccination centres run by local doctors surgeries will begin opening across England this week.

Report by Blairm.

Some who recover from Covid get debilitating spine infection

 While post-Covid syndrome is a well-known entity in which some patients continue to experience Covid-like symptoms for months, city doctors have now noticed a..
IndiaTimes
Closing COVID testing sites during the holidays could cause spike in cases [Video]

Closing COVID testing sites during the holidays could cause spike in cases

COVID-19 testing sites in Hillsborough County are back open today after being closed for the holiday. Doctors say these site closures could potentially cause a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:06Published
Non-COVID world already baked into stock market: analyst [Video]

Non-COVID world already baked into stock market: analyst

As she looks ahead to 2021, Hilary Kramer of Kramer Capital Research says the glory days of high-growth stocks are gone and that a post-COVID world has already been baked into the stock market. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 07:12Published

'RHOD' Star D'Andra Simmons Hospitalized for COVID

 'Real Housewives of Dallas' star D'Andra Simmons is bedridden in a hospital due to COVID-19 -- the first cast member from the Bravo shows who's gotten this ill...
TMZ.com

League One: Seven of Tuesday's 12 games off because of Covid-19

 Doncaster Rovers postpone Tuesday's League One game against Fleetwood Town - the seventh out of 12 that evening to be called off because of Covid-19.
BBC News

Hancock urges public to follow strict new Covid measures [Video]

Hancock urges public to follow strict new Covid measures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that if the new Covid-19 variant is not brought "under control" then the "NHS will be overwhelmed". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
Vaccine rollout a 'decisive turning point', says NHS Chief [Video]

Vaccine rollout a 'decisive turning point', says NHS Chief

The Chief Executive of NHS England has said tomorrow could be a "decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus". Speaking at the Royal Free Hospital, Simon Stevens said "tomorrow is the beginning of the biggest vaccination programme in our history...I think there is every chance we will look back on tomorrow as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published
V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief [Video]

V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief

The beginning of the vaccination rollout for Covid-19 could mark “a decisiveturning point in the battle” against the virus, the chief executive of NHSEngland has said. Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubsfrom Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
NHS 'working around the clock' to vaccinate from Tuesday [Video]

NHS 'working around the clock' to vaccinate from Tuesday

Professor Stephen Powis, the National Medical Director for NHS England, says staff are 'working around the clock' to start Covid-19 vaccines from Tuesday. Those over the age of 80 as well as care home workers will be first in line for the jab at 'hub hospitals' around the country. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published

German vaccination campaign overshadowed by mishaps

 Read full article Arno Schuetze and Michael Nienaber28 December 2020, 4:41 pm·3-min read Germany's COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues By Arno Schuetze and..
WorldNews
EU nations kickstart mass COVID-19 vaccination programme in 'touching moment of unity' [Video]

EU nations kickstart mass COVID-19 vaccination programme in 'touching moment of unity'

EU member states each received the first shipment of just under 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine on Saturday in which the EU's top official hailed as a "moment of unity".

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:55Published

Covid-19: Irish government authorises Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

 The country returns to stricter coronavirus restrictions on Christmas Eve until at least 12 January.
BBC News

Covid: Mexico and Chile begin mass vaccination programmes

 Mexico and Chile start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs, with Costa Rica soon to follow.
BBC News

Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

 MEXICO CITY (AP) — An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin America to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine. Mexico..
WorldNews

COVID vaccine: Pfizer delays deliveries due to temperature control issues [Video]

COVID vaccine: Pfizer delays deliveries due to temperature control issues

Spain is one of the countries affected by the issue, which Health Minister Salvador Illa said has since been resolved and will see the vaccine on the road today.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:39Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Mystery US donors sending 150,000 doses of vaccine to Iran

 An unidentified group of US-based philanthropists plans to send 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Iran in the coming weeks, Iranian media reported..
New Zealand Herald

New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop source sues Twitter for defamation

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A computer repair shop owner cited in a controversial New York Post story is suing Twitter for defamation,..
The Verge
CBI: Neither side can be ‘fully ready’ to implement deal' [Video]

CBI: Neither side can be ‘fully ready’ to implement deal'

CBI Director General, Tony Danker, says “there’s no way any business on either side of the channel could be fully ready to implement this deal.” Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published
Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission [Video]

Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission

Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, Professor Danny Altmann, has said blocking transmission of the virus “is the only trick we have up our sleeve” in the fight against Covid-19. His comments come as the verdict on the Oxford AstraZenica vaccine is expected to be announced in the coming days, Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published

11 great apps for your new 2020 Android device

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The first thing to do when you get a new phone is to log back into all your accounts — email, Facebook,..
The Verge
Labour's Kate Green says current schools plan too unclear [Video]

Labour's Kate Green says current schools plan too unclear

Shadow Secretary for Education Kate Green has said that schools and parents would not be in the same uncertain position under a Labour Government. She called on the government to mobilise mass tesing and to publish scientific advice on schools Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published

Date set for when GPs need to be ready to start giving COVID vaccine

Date set for when GPs need to be ready to start giving COVID vaccine GP surgeries in England have been told to prepare to start staffing COVID-19 vaccination centres by...
Sky News - Published

GPs roll out Covid-19 vaccine amid fresh Christmas warnings

Family doctors across England are to begin vaccinating their patients against Covid-19 as health...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Covid vaccine: GPs in England to begin offering Pfizer jab

Surgeries in more than 100 locations are receiving their first deliveries of the Pfizer jab.
BBC News - Published


Amid border chaos, thousands of drivers stranded in Kent, UK [Video]

Amid border chaos, thousands of drivers stranded in Kent, UK

Traffic congestion persists in Dover despite the re-opening of the entry point to France. There’s a possibility that thousands of truck drivers could spend Christmas in Kent.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Tiers, fears and what we lost in lockdown | Anywhere but Westminster [Video]

Tiers, fears and what we lost in lockdown | Anywhere but Westminster

John Harris and John Domokos revisit parts of the Midlands and north-west England that they've been chronicling for years, and talk to people about the aspects of the Covid era that can't be captured..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 17:19Published
Not enough evidence to say COVID vaccine will fail: ICMR-NARI on new strain of coronavirus [Video]

Not enough evidence to say COVID vaccine will fail: ICMR-NARI on new strain of coronavirus

Director and scientist of ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Dr Samiran Panda said, ?We have tested samples collected from the various parts of the country and haven't seen here the mutant..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published