Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:11s - Published 2 weeks ago

GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England

Dr Nikki Kanani, practising GP and NHS director of primary care, has described the roll-out of the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus jab as "an incredible moment".

Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccination centres run by local doctors surgeries will begin opening across England this week.

Report by Blairm.

