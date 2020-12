Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:04s - Published 5 minutes ago

Labour urges UK and EU trade negotiators to ‘get serious’

Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Rachel Reeves has urged trade negotiators from the UK and EU to “get serious” as a no deal Brexit would be “a very bad thing” for the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Report by Blairm.

