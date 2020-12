Tulsi Gabbard Introduces Anti-Transgender Legislation Aimed at Athletes Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:15s - Published Tulsi Gabbard Introduces Anti-Transgender Legislation Aimed at Athletes On Thursday, Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard introduced the “Protect Women’s Sports Act” bill. 0

