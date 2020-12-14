Global  
 

London mayor calls on government to close schools early

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:16s - Published
London mayor calls on government to close schools early

London mayor calls on government to close schools early

Sadiq Khan has said that schools should be closed early for Christmas and reopen later in January in order to control the spread of the virus, unless the government rolled out testing for students and teachers.

The mayor of London also said the government needed to provide "additional support" for businesses if the capital is moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions which is widely expected to be announced today.

Report by Blairm.

Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support if London enters Tier 3

Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support if London enters Tier 3

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support if the capitalmoves to Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.

Covid-19: London mayor calls for schools to close early

 Sadiq Khan wants all secondary schools and colleges to close early ahead of Christmas across London.
BBC News
Sadiq Khan urges Government to reach deal with EU

Sadiq Khan urges Government to reach deal with EU

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Government to reach a post-Brest tradeagreement with the European Union, saying a no-deal Brexit would be"catastrophic" for the UK. He made the comments after getting on a bike tomark new grants being given to community projects, encouraging Londoners towalk and cycle. He visited The Cut in Lambeth, where through-traffic has beenrestricted to people walking and cycling. Mr Khan hopes the initiative will"avoid a car-led recovery", making it easier for Londoners to avoid gettingbehind the wheel.

Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3

Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3

London's bars, pubs and restaurants shut their doors last night for the third time this year as the capital was moved into Tier 3 restrictions following a rise in Covid-19 cases.

WorldView: Countries across the globe begin COVID-19 vaccinations; Boko Haram claims responsibility for kidnappings

 Canada is the latest country to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but there are concerns poor countries will be left behind as vaccines roll out. Also,..
CBS News

On This Day: 15 December 1997

 In 1997, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry attended the London premiere of "Spice World: The Movie." (Dec. 15)
 
USATODAY.com

Millions more face tougher restrictions in England

 London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire will enter the toughest restrictions on Wednesday.
BBC News
London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions

London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions

Andy Jones, owner of Jones & Sons restaurant in Dalston and Sarah Weir,managing director of Cattivo in Brixton reacts to news that London has movedinto tier three restrictions. A new coronavirus variant is spreading rapidlythrough southern England, with London and parts of the commuter belt placedunder tougher restrictions in response to soaring cases. The capital and partsof Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesdayfollowing "very sharp, exponential rises" in cases.

Covid-19: Europeans urged to wear masks for family Christmas

 The WHO says Europe is at "high risk" of a new wave of infections in the New Year.
BBC News
Mariah Carey thanks fans as Christmas hit returns to top of the charts

Mariah Carey thanks fans as Christmas hit returns to top of the charts

Mariah Carey's festive favourite All I Want For Christmas Is You has made history by topping the U.S. and U.K. charts.

Gal Gadot: Streaming 'Wonder Woman' sequel is 'the right thing to do'

 Actor Gal Gadot says "Wonder Woman 1984" was made for big screens - but releasing it on HBO Max this Christmas "just feels magical. It feels like this is the..
USATODAY.com

Walsall set for Marcus Rashford-inspired Christmas hampers

 A volunteer group aims to deliver more than 350 hampers to struggling families.
BBC News

Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions

Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions

Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Answering a question from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons the prime minister said he didn't want to criminalise the public's "long made plans" but it is "vital" people are "sensible and cautious" over the holiday period.

Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister's Questions

Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister's Questions

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons.

Heathrow Airport wins Supreme Court appeal over third runway

Heathrow Airport wins Supreme Court appeal over third runway

Heathrow Airport has won a Supreme Court challenge - backing the Government's decision to give the go-ahead for a third runway. Summarising the ruling on Wednesday, Lord Sales said the decision taken by the then transport secretary Chris Grayling - was lawful and that the government was under no obligation to discuss the Paris Agreement separately in the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS).

Facebook moves UK users to dodge EU privacy laws

Facebook moves UK users to dodge EU privacy laws

Facebook will shift all its users in the UK into agreements with the corporate headquarters in California, moving them out of their current relationship with Facebook's Irish unit and out of reach of Europe's privacy laws. Emily Wither reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published
Labour calls on government to review Xmas Covid rules

Labour calls on government to review Xmas Covid rules

Shadow Communities Secretary Steve Reed has called on the government to review its easing of coronavirus restrictions for families meeting during the Christmas period to avoid the holiday becoming a "superspreader event".

Starmer urges leaders to try to keep schools open as Khan backs early closure

Sir Keir Starmer has urged leaders to keep schools open as the London mayor called on the Government...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

London mayor urges PM to consider shutting secondary schools

London mayor urges PM to consider shutting secondary schools Sadiq Khan is calling on the government to consider asking schools and colleges across London to...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Khan: Mass testing or early closure of schools for Christmas

Khan: Mass testing or early closure of schools for Christmas

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Department for Education to provide clear guidance to schools as London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire prepare for Tier 3 Covid restrictions from..

'Government should rethink Christmas rules'

'Government should rethink Christmas rules'

The Mayor of London has told Sky News the Government should rethink its Christmas guidelines as areas of the country enter Tier 3.

'Right and sensible' to put London into Tier 2, says Mayor

'Right and sensible' to put London into Tier 2, says Mayor

Sadiq Khan has said the government's decision to place London into Tier 2 restrictions is "the right and sensible one". The Mayor of London did admit that there is concern over some boroughs in the..

