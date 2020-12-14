London mayor calls on government to close schools early
London mayor calls on government to close schools early
Sadiq Khan has said that schools should be closed early for Christmas and reopen later in January in order to control the spread of the virus, unless the government rolled out testing for students and teachers.
The mayor of London also said the government needed to provide "additional support" for businesses if the capital is moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions which is widely expected to be announced today.
London's bars, pubs and restaurants shut their doors last night for the third time this year as the capital was moved into Tier 3 restrictions following a rise in Covid-19 cases.
