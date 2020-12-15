Khan: Mass testing or early closure of schools for Christmas
Khan: Mass testing or early closure of schools for Christmas
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Department for Education to provide clear guidance to schools as London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire prepare for Tier 3 Covid restrictions from Wednesday.
He also called on the government to ensure mass testing is available in schools or close them earlier for the Christmas break.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to stay at home for Hogmanayas Scotland recorded a further seven coronavirus deaths since Christmas.Latest figures show that seven Covid-19 deaths were recorded between December25 and 29, though the Scottish Government noted that register offices havebeen closed over the public holidays.
Sean Maher, headmaster of the Richard Challoner School in Kingston upon Thames, has called for a period of 'online learning' so schools can properly prepare for a full return of students. Mr Maher argued the offer of military help doesn't go far enough and called for a functioning test and trace system with teachers on the 'chalk face' being vaccinated.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to stay home this New Year and not mix households.
England's hospitals are struggling to cope with the increase in Covid-19 cases as they take in more patients with the virus than they did in the first-wave earlier this year. Despite the extra pressure, NHS England say the London Nightingale hospital remains on standby, though some equipment has been taken out for use at other London hospitals.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Police have released shocking new footage of the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
The terrifying images were caught on Officer Michael Sipos’ body camera at the scene.
The recording captures officers helping people evacuate after the thunderous blast off camera.
Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, has been named as the man behind the blast in which he was killed, his motive remains unclear.
Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, has been named as the man behind the blast in which he was killed, his motive remains unclear.