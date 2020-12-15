Global  
 

Khan: Mass testing or early closure of schools for Christmas

Khan: Mass testing or early closure of schools for Christmas

Khan: Mass testing or early closure of schools for Christmas

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Department for Education to provide clear guidance to schools as London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire prepare for Tier 3 Covid restrictions from Wednesday.

He also called on the government to ensure mass testing is available in schools or close them earlier for the Christmas break.

Report by Alibhaiz.

