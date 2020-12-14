Global  
 

Anti-Pakistan protest in US; demand apology for 1971 Bangladesh genocide

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:13s - Published
A US based Bangladeshi organisation held protests outside the Pakistan embassy in Washington demanding an apology for the 1971 genocide.

Protesters had gathered with placards and posters and were heard raising anti-Pakistan slogans outside the embassy premises.

On March 25, 1971, at midnight under the name Operation Searchlight, seen by many as the first step in the Bengali genocide, Pakistan Army killed about 100,000 Bengalis in a single night.

Watch the full video for all the details.


