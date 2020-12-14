Anti-Pakistan protest in US; demand apology for 1971 Bangladesh genocide

Two terrorists were killed on Sunday during a gunfight with security forces in the higher reaches of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The terrorists are believed to have infiltrated into this side from across the Line of Control (LoC) about three days ago and were heading for south Kashmir's Shopian district when they were intercepted in a snow-bound area along the Mughal Road in the afternoon, the officials said. The officials said police, assisted by the Army, launched a joint cordon and search operation in remote Chattapani-Dugran village after getting information about the presence of three suspected terrorists. Watch the full video for more details.
