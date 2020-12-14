Singer Ashanti Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to CNN, R&B fans will have to wait until January 2021 for the Verzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole.

Songstress Ashanti announced on Saturday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

She posted a video for her fans on Instagram.

Ashanti said, "Never in a million years did I think I would get COVID." She wanted to still continue with the Verzuz from her house, but it was later reported that a tech challenge prevented the show from going live on Saturday.

Verzuz shared on Instagram, "First time this has struck us so close to showtime...We apologize to our incredible audience!

Get well soon, Ashanti." Verzuz is a series by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

It launched as a way to engage music fans during quarantine with R&B and hip-hop battles, and has since become a cultural phenomenon on social media.