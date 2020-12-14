Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published 2 minutes ago

Meghan Markle Thanks COVID Volunteers During Surprise Speech

Elle reports that on Sunday, Duchess Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on CNN's Heroes special.

She delivered a heartfelt speech thanking those assisting with food delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.

In her speech she said that she was inspired by the compassion of people in the community during such a challenging time.

She said "Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the collective wellbeing of those around them." Markle called the volunteers "quiet heroes" who helped unite the community during "dark times." She added, "They made sure that those around them did not have to suffer in isolation.

They nourished their neighbors in more ways than one." The speech came hours before Meghan announced her first investment in a startup called Clevr Blends, a female-led brand makes instant oat milk lattes.