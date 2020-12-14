Global  
 

Teen makes history as one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Lily Morse is making history as one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation.

She's also part of the nation's inaugural class of all female Eagle Scouts."My dad's an Eagle Scout and he always told me all these amazing stories about going into Mexico and backpacking," said Lily, 15.

"I really wanted to make that part of my life and do that as well, just like him."In February 2019, Scouts BSA, the program for youth in fifth grade through high school, started welcoming girls into the organization.

The former girl scout took the opportunity to sign up at the Boy Scouts of America's Long Beach Area Council."We have close to 300 girls, which is between, depending on the day, between 10 and 14% of our me...

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

