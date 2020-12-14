Mom to Mom: Sensory Bags

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 11 minutes ago

Today on Mom to Mom, we have a perfect Christmas activity for your kiddos.

Today- on mom to mom, we have a perfec- christmas - activity for your kiddos.

- sensory bags.

I love them.

Not- only do they help their fine- - - motor skills, but they're also- fun and it keeps them really- busy.

So i'm always - - - - looking for different sensory - bags.

I came across this really- cute christmas activity that- my son just absolutely fell in- love with.

All you need is a- gallon bag.

Then if you're a- good- - - - drawer, then you can draw - yourself a christmas tree on- that bag.

But i am not, so- - - therefore i used a christmas- tree stencil.

Also, you're goin- to need some hair gel.

I- got this at the dollar store.

- and then you need some color.

- this is really easy to find.- you can get it at any craft - store.

Also, we have some fun - stuff.

I just happened to have- the stuff lying around, but - again, you can get it at craft- stores.

This is going to be use- for - - - our ornaments.- all right, so first you want to- put your hair gel and your- liquid watercolor paint in the- bag.

Then you want to throw in- your ornaments.

So i wouldn't - give them all - of .

Just use a handful, put it- in the ziploc bag, then zip it- shut.

Then you want to tape it,- because if you don't tape it, - then your kid's going to be - tempted to dig in that and- you're- just going to have a mess on- your hand.

So once you get all- - - - that together, then you're goin- to show your kids how to do it.- so to me, it's best way - described as you're - coloring inside the lines.

You- want to push all the hair gel i- the christmas tree, - along with the ornaments.

And - they have a lot of fun doing- this.

It's a really fun - - activity, and i hope that your- kids enjoy it.

And if you've go- any ideas, please throw - them our way.

We'd love to hear- about it.

And we'll see you on- the next mom