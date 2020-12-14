WEB EXTRA: Mount Etna Eruption
Mount Etna erupts in Sicily on Sunday evening sending plumes of ash and spewing lava into the air.
Spectacular eruptions from Mount EtnaItaly's Mount Etna lit up the night sky with bursts of sweltering hot lava in the early hours of the morning on Monday, as Europe's most active volcano lurched into motion.
Mount Etna erupts in Sicily spewing lava into the airMount Etna on the Italian island of Sicily erupted on Sunday (December 13) spewing lava and smoke into the sky.
