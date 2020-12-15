5pm Local Steals & Deals - The Doorbell BOA

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 11 hours ago

Lisa Robertson introduces us to the inventer of The Doorbell Boa, James.

C1 3 did you know that there is a break-in, a burglary in thiscountry?

Every 13 seconds?

I didn't know that.

Did you know that most of those are in apartments?

I didn't know that.

There's a gentleman who is living inatlanta, and he wanted to protect his family and realized thatthere was nothing existing.

He actually had to make something.

I am so excited tointroduce to you today the inventor, james.

Hi, thanks for having me on theshow.

I had recently relocated to the atlanta area and broughtmy family.

And i wanted that added level of security that video doorbells offer.

And at apartments, you can'tmount those video doorbells outside of your apartment.

So i startedsketching some ideas on anapkin, and the light bulb came on.

Partnered up with a great person.

And we created thedoorbell boa.

Originally, you know, i really just wanted to protect myfamily and get that added level of security.

But after theproject began evolving, we realized that we could actually protect an entireapartment complex.

And then it even evolved into college dorms and on andon.

There's nothinglike knowing and having that security.

There's just so many ways that thisproduct can be used to keep people safe.

And we're very gratefulto local steals & deals for helping us get this product off the ground.

We love to find amazinginventions.

And let me tell you, this thing is solid.

Right now thedoorbell boa is 20% off on localsteals.com.

Definitely get yours.

