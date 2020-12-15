Attorney General William Barr resigns, will leave Trump administration before Christmas



President Trump announced the news of Barr's departure on Twitter, saying he will be stepping down before Christmas. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:41 Published 6 minutes ago

Attorney General William Barr To Leave DOJ Before Christmas



Rather unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump announced Monday that Attorney General William Barr is to depart the Justice Department before Christmas. According to Business Insider, the AG fell out.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 1 hour ago