Attorney General William Barr resigns

Attorney General William Barr resigned tonight.

Trump Says Barr Resigning, Will Leave Before Christmas

The president has publicly expressed his anger about Attorney General William Barr's statement...
Reports: Barr Weighing Whether to Resign

Reports: Barr Weighing Whether to Resign Watch VideoAttorney General William Barr could step down before President Trump's term ends....
Jeanine Pirro Changes Tune On AG Bill Barr, Once A Steady ‘Locomotive,’ Now A Swamp Dweller Who Can’t See His ‘Fellow Reptiles!’

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro went after President Donald Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney General William...
Attorney General William Barr resigns, will leave Trump administration before Christmas [Video]

Attorney General William Barr resigns, will leave Trump administration before Christmas

President Trump announced the news of Barr's departure on Twitter, saying he will be stepping down before Christmas.

Attorney General William Barr To Leave DOJ Before Christmas [Video]

Attorney General William Barr To Leave DOJ Before Christmas

Rather unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump announced Monday that Attorney General William Barr is to depart the Justice Department before Christmas. According to Business Insider, the AG fell out..

AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election [Video]

AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

US Attorney General William Barr did not want the Department of Justice to reveal it was investigating Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election. According to Business Insider, Barr went to..

