Dead Man Running Movie (2021) - Danny Dyer, Tamar Hassan, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson

Dead Man Running Movie (2021) movie trailer hD - starring Danny Dyer, Tamar Hassan, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson - Plot synopsis: Ex-Con Nick (Tamer Hassan) has a problem.

One of the most vicious loan sharks in the city (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) is cashing in on all his debts, and unfortunately, Nick is on his list.

Given 24 hours to raise $100,000, Nick and his partner Bing (Danny Dyer) embark on violent crime filled thrill ride to try and raise the cash before time runs out.

An action-packed, against-the-clock British crime thriller from Executive Producers Ashley Cole and Rio Ferdinand, starring Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Escape Plan), Tamar Hassan (Layer Cake, The Double), Danny Dyer (Severance, The Football Factory), and Academy Award nominee, Brenda Blethyn (Pride & Prejudice, Little Voice).

“The Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels legacy lives on!” Metro “Hugely amusing…won’t disappoint fans of Guy Ritchie” Film Star