Who are Arizona's electors?

Ward takes bid to undo Biden win in Arizona to Supreme Court



Arizona GOP chief Kelli Ward has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal in her bid to overturn Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:20 Published 3 days ago

Transition: Women Named To Biden Economic Team; Trump Doesn't Concede As Arizona Certifies Results



President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce members of the new administration's economic team, including Cal economist Janet Yellen. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump refused to concede as Arizona.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:16 Published 2 weeks ago