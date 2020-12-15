Doctors respond to 'historic' first doses of vaccine landing in Oregon

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 weeks ago

Two legacy health hospitals in the Portland area were the first to get the vaccine this morning.

Seven new cases.

35 thousand high priority oregonians are set to get the pfizer vaccine this week.

While that's only a drop in the bucket for those who need it, it puts us well on our way to the governors goal of 100 thousand oregonians vaccinated by the end of the month.

Dr james mcgovern said they dont have their share of the vaccine in their 4 oregon hospitals yet, but he said as soon as they do - theyre going in the arms of emergency and covid department doctors and physicians

They each received 975 doses.

Around 5 thousand doses arrived at some portland area hospitals or will arrive tomorrow.

About 30 thousand others will arrive this week, in oregon.

Peacehealth has four hospitals in oregon.

They're only getting 975 doses this week for nearly 6 thousand doctors and physicians in their emergency and covid departments.

" think 202 has been a hyster- historical year, maybe a hysterical year , but a historical year for many of us, but having this vaccine come out as quickly as it has really is a historical moment for all of us... it's not the end, but it's definitely the beginning of the end" mckenzie willamette following suit will be receiving 975 of their own this week those going to covid and emergency department doctors as well mcgovern said they are expecting more doses a few days after they get their first batch he said he thinks this is the state testing how distribution goes.

He also called this the beginning of the end in a good way but reminded all of us we need to stay vigilant until this