Covid-21 Lethal Virus Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A chilling and timely survival horror starring Westworld’s Christian Stamm: in a broken world struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, a new super virus that escapes from melting permafrost threatens to destroy the remnants of mankind.

A Special Forces group must transport the world’s leading virologist to her lab, where she is on the verge of a ground-breaking discovery.

But the nail-biting journey is filled with danger, zombies and other threats much closer to home.

Cast Christian Stamm Loretta Hope Ramón Álvarez Tomas Paredes Lee Patridge Director Daniel Hernández Torrado


