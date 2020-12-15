Massive, thick sea foam covers Australia beaches
Stormy weather brought thick sea foam to Australia's eastern coastlines into Queensland on December 14.
WEB EXTRA: Dog Rescued From Sea Foam In AustraliaHazel the dog wandered into sea foam on a Gold Coast beach in Australia Monday (12/14). After a quick search, she was reunited with her owner. Cyclone-like conditions have caused huge waves, damaging..
Sea foam buries beachgoers in otherworldly sight"That is so good. Where is he?" A beach bum seemed to disappear under a blanket of thick sea foam caused by high winds on Froggy Beach in Gold Coast, Australia.
Pups and beachgoers enjoy the thick sea-foam covering the beaches in AustraliaThe stormy weather has brought thick seafoam to Australia's eastern coastlines in Queensland on Monday (December 14).