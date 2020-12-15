Las Vegas family competes on ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight



Related videos from verified sources Let It Glow: Dec. 14 - 11:47 a.m.



It's time to "Let It Glow" Las Vegas. We've been asking you to show off your holiday decorations. Viewers sending us their great lights outside and inside their homes. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published 9 hours ago Las Vegas home has incredible Christmas lights display synchronized to music



A Las Vegas home has an incredible Christmas lights display that synchronized with music. Footage was filmed on December 9. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:44 Published 5 days ago Seasonal jobs to help Americans make some extra money



This holiday season a lot of people will be looking for some extra money. ABC's Rebecca Jarvis reports there are some promising seasonal jobs to make quick cash during the countdown to Christmas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:41 Published 2 weeks ago