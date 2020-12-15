Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Las Vegas family competes on ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:12s - Published
Las Vegas family competes on ABC's The Great Christmas Light FightThe Great Christmas Light Fight comes to Las Vegas this Wednesday, Dec. 16.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Let It Glow: Dec. 14 - 11:47 a.m. [Video]

Let It Glow: Dec. 14 - 11:47 a.m.

It's time to "Let It Glow" Las Vegas. We've been asking you to show off your holiday decorations. Viewers sending us their great lights outside and inside their homes.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
Las Vegas home has incredible Christmas lights display synchronized to music [Video]

Las Vegas home has incredible Christmas lights display synchronized to music

A Las Vegas home has an incredible Christmas lights display that synchronized with music. Footage was filmed on December 9.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published
Seasonal jobs to help Americans make some extra money [Video]

Seasonal jobs to help Americans make some extra money

This holiday season a lot of people will be looking for some extra money. ABC's Rebecca Jarvis reports there are some promising seasonal jobs to make quick cash during the countdown to Christmas.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:41Published