Jio warns Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel after users opt out | Oneindia News

Boycott Jio trended all over social media as farmers intensified protests and called for the boycott of services offered by major corporate brands, especially by the Adani and Reliance groups.

Reliance group owned Jio had many takers when it launched due to its competitive schemes but over the last few days reportedly there has been a significant drop in Jio sim users.

