Barclay: UK's Brexit demands entirely reasonable

Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Stephen Barclay, has defended the Chancellor's spending review saying, "this level of borrowing is not sustainable". Mr Barclay's comments come as public sector pay rises have been "paused" and the UK overseas aid spending has been lowered from 0.7% to 0.5%. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay responds to Marcus Rashford's continued campaign for free school meals. He states the best way to feed children is to protect parents' jobs.
Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has insisted that companies remain "very positive" about investing in the UK "whatever the arrangement" the UK has with the EU from the 1st of January. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay says the government does not want to criminalise families mixing over Christmas, despite London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire moving into England's highest tier of Covid restrictions.
More than 34 million people in England will be in Tier 3 when the changes come into effect on Wednesday, however all will be able to mix with other households for five days over the holiday period. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not plan to change her position on allowing families in Scotland to mix over Christmas.
However she said she would consider whether additional precautions were necessary over the holiday period, given the discovery of a new, fast-spreading strain of Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum allows Scotland the choice to rebuild the country "in the image of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers that make up his government", or "recover a society that the majority of people want". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn