New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine.

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Sandra Lindsay works as a critical care nurse in the NYC borough of Queens at Long Island Jewish Medical Centre.


COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Potential vaccine or vaccines against COVID-19

First COVID Vaccine in New York Administered to Black Healthcare Worker

 The first vaccine in New York was administered Monday -- and the person they chose to give it to speaks volumes about very real concerns regarding safety and..
TMZ.com

First Coronavirus Vaccines to Head to States, Starting Historic Effort

 Distributing supplies is a daunting logistical challenge, involving sophisticated tracking equipment, military contingencies and tight security.
NYTimes.com
Vaccine allergic reactions occur in some UK COVID Vaccines [Video]

Doctors say some people are reacting negatively to COVID Vaccines.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:00Published

Queens Queens Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States

Health care workers in US start receiving COVID-19 vaccines

 Dr. Michelle Chester prepares a COVID-19 vaccine in New York. | Photo by Mark Lennihan / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Just after 9AM on Monday, Sandra..
The Verge
First New York healthcare worker gets vaccine [Video]

New York on Monday inoculated its first healthcare worker, an intensive care unit nurse in Queens, with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, marking a pivotal turn in the U.S. effort to control the deadly virus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:04Published

ICU nurse gets first vaccine in NY state

 Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens got what Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling the first coronavirus vaccination given..
USATODAY.com

Long Island Jewish Medical Center Long Island Jewish Medical Center Hospital in New York, United States

Nurse among first to receive COVID vaccine

 Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center In New York City, was among the first in the United States to recieve a COVID-19 vaccination. (Dec...
USATODAY.com

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Pfizer vaccine research chief says fight against COVID-19 is personal

 Kathrin Jansen saw the deadly impact of COVID-19 in New York and it fueled her desire to develop a vaccine. 60 Minutes reports, Sunday.
CBS News
U.S. coronavirus deaths cross 300K as help arrives [Video]

[NFA] The death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 since the start of the outbreak in the United States on Monday, as help began to arrive in the form of a vaccine. Even then, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it won't be until at least late fall or early winter 2021 before it's acceptable to "throw the mask away." Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published

