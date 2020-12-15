New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
First New York healthcare worker gets vaccine New York on Monday inoculated its first healthcare worker, an intensive care unit nurse in Queens, with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, marking a pivotal turn in the U.S. effort to control the deadly virus. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:04 Published on January 1, 1970
ICU nurse gets first vaccine in NY state Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens got what Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling the first coronavirus vaccination given..
USATODAY.com
21 hours ago
Nurse among first to receive COVID vaccine Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center In New York City, was among the first in the United States to recieve a COVID-19 vaccination. (Dec...
USATODAY.com
14 hours ago
U.S. coronavirus deaths cross 300K as help arrives [NFA] The death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 since the start of the outbreak in the United States on Monday, as help began to arrive in the form of a vaccine. Even then, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it won't be until at least late fall or early winter 2021 before it's acceptable to "throw the mask away." Gavino Garay reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:49 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on New Yorkers to do the 'right thing' during the holidays, this as a...
USATODAY.com - Published
18 hours ago
Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at a Queens hospital, became the first recipient of the vaccine...
Upworthy - Published
20 hours ago Also reported by •
NPR • Newsmax • Business Insider • SBS • HNGN • USATODAY.com • CBS News
A New York nurse received the COVID-19 vaccine as health care centers ready to give out Pfizer shots....
Delawareonline - Published
15 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources
Vaccine Day In New Jersey A day after New York and Connecticut got their first COVID-19 vaccinations, it's now New Jersey's turn. CBS2's John Dias has the details. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:26 Published 23 minutes ago