A German TV show called 'The Clown' mocks PM Boris Johnson and Brexit

Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 00:31s - Published
A German television show has mocked Boris Johnson and his Brexit proposals in a spoof of Netflix's The Crown entitled 'The Clown'.


Europe's week: Brexit talks stuck as EU budget finally moves forward [Video]

Europe's week: Brexit talks stuck as EU budget finally moves forward

It wasn't all doom and gloom this week for EU negotiations.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 06:59Published
'Back down or it's no-deal', UK PM Johnson warns EU [Video]

'Back down or it's no-deal', UK PM Johnson warns EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if there is to be a Brexit trade deal to avoid a turbulent breakup in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreement [Video]

Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "there is still the chance of anagreement" between Britain and the European Union as the two parties seek apost-Brexit trade deal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published