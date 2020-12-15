A German TV show called 'The Clown' mocks PM Boris Johnson and Brexit
A German television show has mocked Boris Johnson and his Brexit proposals in a spoof of Netflix's The Crown entitled 'The Clown'.
Europe's week: Brexit talks stuck as EU budget finally moves forwardIt wasn't all doom and gloom this week for EU negotiations.
'Back down or it's no-deal', UK PM Johnson warns EUBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if there is to be a Brexit trade deal to avoid a turbulent breakup in..
Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreementGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel says "there is still the chance of anagreement" between Britain and the European Union as the two parties seek apost-Brexit trade deal.