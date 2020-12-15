Sharon Osbourne tests positive for Covid-19 and isolates away from husband Ozzy
Sharon Osbourne has revealed she was "briefly" hospitalized and tested positive for Covid-19.
Sharon Osbourne tests positive for coronavirusSharon Osbourne is recovering from Covid-19.
