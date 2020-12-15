Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sharon Osbourne tests positive for Covid-19 and isolates away from husband Ozzy

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Sharon Osbourne tests positive for Covid-19 and isolates away from husband Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne tests positive for Covid-19 and isolates away from husband Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she was "briefly" hospitalized and tested positive for Covid-19.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sharon Osbourne tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Sharon Osbourne tests positive for coronavirus

Sharon Osbourne is recovering from Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Ozzy Osbourne considering selling back catalogue for big cash [Video]

Ozzy Osbourne considering selling back catalogue for big cash

Ozzy Osbourne is considering following Stevie Nicks and Bob Dylan's leads and selling his entire back catalogue for millions.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Ozzy Osbourne terrified of catching Covid-19 amid emphysema battle [Video]

Ozzy Osbourne terrified of catching Covid-19 amid emphysema battle

Ozzy Osbourne's battle with emphysema has left him terrified of catching Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published