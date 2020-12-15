Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce are in talks to perform 'Savage' at the 2021 Grammys
Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Tinder to become dating coachMegan Thee Stallion has teamed up with bosses at dating app Tinder to become a love coach.
Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B were scared of video snakesMegan Thee Stallion and Cardi B were terrified of shooting their 'WAP' music video with snakes but Megan eventually befriended one of the reptiles.
Megan Thee Stallion: Beyonce and Jay-Z give totally different types of adviceMegan Thee Stallion says Beyonce and Jay-Z both give very different advice, as Beyonce is more sensible than her "fun" husband.