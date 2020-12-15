Putin Finally Congratulates President-Elect Biden
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent out his late congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden on his Electoral College victory.
Obama Debunks Trump’s Election Conspiracies“It’s not a game. It’s our democracy.” The former president compared President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the election with a losing Super Bowl team refusing to accept defeat.
Cindy McCain Under Consideration For UK AmbassadorCindy McCain is under consideration to serve as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom.
This is according to a report from The Times of London.
McCain is the wife of the late Republican Sen. John McCain..
Maryland Man Faces Federal Indictment For Threatening To Kidnap Joe Biden, Kamala HarrisA Maryland man was indicted late Wednesday for allegedly threatening former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris and supporters with a letter in Frederick in early October.