MGH Nursing Director 'Tired Of Seeing People Dying' In Post-Thanksgiving COVID Surge Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:46s - Published 7 minutes ago MGH Nursing Director 'Tired Of Seeing People Dying' In Post-Thanksgiving COVID Surge Melissa Jocelyn, nursing director at Massachusetts General Hospital, begged people to follow state guidelines and not gather in large groups for the Christmas holidays. 0

