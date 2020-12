Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:23s - Published 6 minutes ago

Dolly Parton Was 'Flattered' By Whitney Houston's Cover Of 'I Will Always Love You'

ET Canada's Roz Weston caught up with country music icon Dolly Parton, who shared why she was so "flattered" by Whitney Houston's cover of "I Will Always Love You".

Plus, she talks about her new holiday album 'A Holly Dolly Christmas'.