Kate to British America’s Cup crew: We will all be cheering you on

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
The Duchess of Cambridge has sent a good luck message to the British teampreparing for the “challenge of a lifetime” in the America’s Cup.

Kate, who ispatron of the team’s official charity, the 1851 Trust, told the crew: “We willall be cheering you on.” Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Ben Ainslie isskippering Ineos Team UK on the Britannia race boat at the 36th America’s Cupin New Zealand.


