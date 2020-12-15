‘The Office’ to Stream Exclusively on Peacock.

Global  
 

NBC has officially announced the new home of the beloved series, ‘The Office.’ .

Starting January 1, ‘The Office’ will be available on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

The first two seasons will stream for free, while seasons three through nine will be available via paid subscription.

In addition to the entire library of episodes, 201 total, subscribers will also have access to a number of other features.

Peacock will offer “Superfan" episodes, with deleted scenes and extended cuts.

Special episode playlists will feature pranks, romances and “office words of wisdom.”.

There will also be a channel called “The Office Zen” that offers the “sights and sounds of the office” 24/7.

Although Peacock launched at the beginning of the year, ‘The Office’ was still tied by contract to Netflix until the end of 2020.

According to CNBC, NBCUniversal paid $500 million for the rights to exclusively stream ‘The Office’ on Peacock for five years, starting in 2021.

That’s a reported $50 million more than Netflix was willing to pay.


