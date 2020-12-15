State of California: December 15, 2020
Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update today on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
State of California Update: December 7, 2020Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state’s response to the #COVID19 pandemic.
Concerns over staffing levels at hospitalsState officials project Southern California ICU's to be at 107 percent capacity by December 24th.
Gov. Newsom Considering Another COVID-19 LockdownCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom said he is considering imposing another lockdown.
This lockdown would be a stay-at-home order, according to Business Insider.
This move on Newsom's part comes as..