Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

State of California: December 15, 2020

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 22:17s - Published
State of California: December 15, 2020

State of California: December 15, 2020

Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update today on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Apple and Google’s COVID contact tracing tech is finally coming to their home state of California

Apple and Google’s COVID contact tracing tech is finally coming to their home state of California Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge After a month of testing on university campuses,...
The Verge - Published

United States: California Issues Restrictive Regional Stay Home Order Tied To Hospital ICU Capacity - Duane Morris LLP

As COVID-19 cases escalate dramatically in California, health officials in the state announced a...
Mondaq - Published

Uber fined $59 million for dodging questions about sexual assaults

Uber fined $59 million for dodging questions about sexual assaults Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Uber has 30 days to pay a $59 million fine to...
The Verge - Published


Related videos from verified sources

State of California Update: December 7, 2020 [Video]

State of California Update: December 7, 2020

Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state’s response to the #COVID19 pandemic.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 22:14Published
Concerns over staffing levels at hospitals [Video]

Concerns over staffing levels at hospitals

State officials project Southern California ICU's to be at 107 percent capacity by December 24th.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:59Published
Gov. Newsom Considering Another COVID-19 Lockdown [Video]

Gov. Newsom Considering Another COVID-19 Lockdown

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he is considering imposing another lockdown. This lockdown would be a stay-at-home order, according to Business Insider. This move on Newsom's part comes as..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published