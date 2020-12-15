Taylor Swift Sets the Record Straight on 'Woodvale' Album Rumors | Billboard News

Taylor Swift denies there is a third album in the folklore trilogy



Taylor Swift has confirmed that 'Woodvale' is not a third surprise album in the 'folklore' series after her fans made the assumption after seeing the word on a fake album cover. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:52 Published 10 hours ago

Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift! (Sunday, December 13)



Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift!. Taylor Alison Swift turns 31 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the singer. 1. Her lucky number is 13. 2. She wrote her first song, “Lucky You,”.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:49 Published 4 days ago