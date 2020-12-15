|
Taylor Swift Sets the Record Straight on 'Woodvale' Album Rumors | Billboard News
Taylor Swift Sets the Record Straight on 'Woodvale' Album Rumors | Billboard News
On Monday night (Dec.
14), Swift dropped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' for a chat about the album, her concert special on Disney+ and much more.
