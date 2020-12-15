Global  
 

'It's over': Schumer says McConnell told GOP to accept results

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had been told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged fellow Republicans to "go forward" and not object to the Electoral College tally that gave the recent presidential election victory to Democrat Joe Biden.


Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal [Video]

Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal

U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could start voting within 24 hours, lawmakers and aides said. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:47Published

Senator Jon Tester on Democrats and Rural Voters: ‘Our Message Is Really, Really Flawed’

 Mr. Tester, a Montana farmer, said in an interview that Democrats had failed to connect with much of the country: “You cannot have Chuck Schumer talking rural..
NYTimes.com

Senate Dems seek more vaccine distribution funding

 Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other top Democrats are pushing for more federal funding for vaccine distribution as talks on a long-delayed COVID-19..
USATODAY.com
Dec. 9 one of deadliest days in U.S. history: Schumer [Video]

Dec. 9 one of deadliest days in U.S. history: Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer took a moment on Thursday to remember the more than 3,000 Americans who perished from COVID-19 the day before, likening that single day toll to some of the deadliest events in U.S. history, including Pearl Harbor and Gettysburg.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

US election: Republicans torn over Donald Trump's Electoral College loss

 Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has warned fellow GOP senators not to join President Donald Trump's extended assault on the Electoral College results,..
New Zealand Herald
'Major headway' on COVID-19 aid bill -McConnell [Video]

'Major headway' on COVID-19 aid bill -McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday spoke about "urgent discussions" with democratic leaders and said, "we made major headway toward hammering out a targeted pandemic relief package."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published

Senator Josh Hawley on working with Bernie Sanders on COVID-19 relief

 Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley is working with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to push for direct stimulus payments to Americans, potentially by holding..
CBS News

One on one with Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff

 During a bus tour through southern Georgia on Wednesday, Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff told CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns that the country..
CBS News
Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief [Video]

Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his former rival Pete Buttigieg as his pick for U.S. secretary of transportation and if confirmed by the Senate, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay Cabinet secretary. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:35Published

Krebs again defends election at contentious Senate hearing

 Krebs was fired after he called the 2020 election "the most secure in American history."
CBS News

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats need new leadership in Congress

 The House Democratic Caucus will likely continue to be governed by the same leadership as it has been for more than a decade.
USATODAY.com

Peters, Johnson trade sharp remarks at election hearing in Washington

 Peters, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security committee, got into it with the Republican chairman over claims of Russian disinformation.
USATODAY.com
'This is terrible.' Tempers flare at Senate elections hearing [Video]

'This is terrible.' Tempers flare at Senate elections hearing

Republican Ron Johnson, chair of the Senate Homeland Security committee, exchanged heated words with the committee's ranking member, Democratic Senator Gary Peters, about Russian interference in U.S. elections.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

'Fat man won't sing': Brutal New York Daily News front page slams Donald Trump

 A newspaper front page has mocked US President Donald Trump as a "fat man" who "won't sing", after the Electoral College formally voted to lock in Joe Biden's..
New Zealand Herald
McConnell acknowledges Biden's election victory [Video]

McConnell acknowledges Biden's election victory

[NFA] In a nearly 10-minute speech on Tuesday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories following Monday's formal result issued by the Electoral College. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:24Published

Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden and Harris on winning 2020 election

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. The powerful Kentucky..
CBS News

Biden’s Inaugural Will Be Mostly Virtual, but Money From Donors Will Be Real

 The president-elect’s allies have begun an ambitious fund-raising campaign for the celebration of his swearing-in. Big donors will get “virtual signed..
NYTimes.com

Biden announces Buttigieg as transportation secretary nominee

 President-elect Joe Biden has picked Pete Buttigieg for his transportation secretary, tasking Mr. Biden's administration with helping get the country back on its..
CBS News

Mike Pence to receive COVID-19 vaccine Friday; Joe Biden will get vaccinated as soon as next week

 Vice President Mike Pence will get the COVID-19 vaccine publicly Friday, while President-elect Joe Biden will get vaccinated as soon as next week.
USATODAY.com

Buttigieg Recalls Discrimination Against Gay People, as Biden Celebrates Cabinet’s Diversity

 Pete Buttigieg would be the first openly gay cabinet secretary, one of the firsts that President-elect Joe Biden cited in introducing him as his transportation..
NYTimes.com

Biden’s Twin Climate Chiefs, McCarthy and Kerry, Face a Monumental Task

 The president-elect’s choices so far firm up his strategy to try to reclaim global climate leadership for the United States, despite many obstacles.
NYTimes.com

