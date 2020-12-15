'It's over': Schumer says McConnell told GOP to accept results

U.S. SenateDemocratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had been told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged fellow Republicans to "go forward" and not object to the Electoral College tally that gave the recent presidential election victory to Democrat Joe Biden.
U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could start voting within 24 hours, lawmakers and aides said. Gavino Garay has more.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer took a moment on Thursday to remember the more than 3,000 Americans who perished from COVID-19 the day before, likening that single day toll to some of the deadliest events in U.S. history, including Pearl Harbor and Gettysburg.
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his former rival Pete Buttigieg as his pick for U.S. secretary of transportation and if confirmed by the Senate, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay Cabinet secretary. Colette Luke has more.
Republican Ron Johnson, chair of the Senate Homeland Security committee, exchanged heated words with the committee's ranking member, Democratic Senator Gary Peters, about Russian interference in U.S. elections.
[NFA] In a nearly 10-minute speech on Tuesday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories following Monday's formal result issued by the Electoral College. This report produced by Chris Dignam.