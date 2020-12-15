'It's over': Schumer says McConnell told GOP to accept results

Dec. 9 one of deadliest days in U.S. history: Schumer



Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer took a moment on Thursday to remember the more than 3,000 Americans who perished from COVID-19 the day before, likening that single day toll to some of the deadliest events in U.S. history, including Pearl Harbor and Gettysburg.

