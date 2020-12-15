Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published 3 minutes ago

FDA Advises Watching for Bell's Palsy in COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a 54-page staff report on Dec.

15.

Recommending that those who receive Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are monitored for the condition.

Not enough people experienced Bell's palsy for it to be deemed a side effect.

But four cases were reported out of Moderna's trial of 30,000 participants.

One of those cases received a placebo shot.

Four cases were reported out of Pfizer's trial of 43,000 participants, all of which received the vaccine.

Bell's palsy causes half of one's face to droop, but most people recover their full facial strength.

The FDA staff says, "currently available information is insufficient to determine a causal relationship with the vaccine," but it should be carefully observed