Beshear Birx

### governor andy beshear met today with white house coronavirus task force coordinator dr. deborah birx to talk about the state's covid-19 vaccine rollout.

among the topics they discussed.... the state's plan to vaccinate residents and workers at assisted living facilities during the first round of vaccinations.

Beshear says birx was excited about the plan and believes kentucky could be the first state in the country to make that group a first prioroty.

Vaccinations at assisted living facilities are expected to begin next week.... with c- v-s and walgreens handling the vaccinations.

The governor says birx also felt the state should be looking at more testing for young people.



Andy beshear (d) kentucky one of the things she thinks we can and should working on is ..

Youth testing young adults 18-30.

Coming up with different ideas on how to set up testing to cater to that age range.

How we can do that what we have seen in universities if we get folks 18-30 regularly testing it will help over all spread governor beshear says he plans to get his covid-19 vaccination next week.

