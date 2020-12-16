12/15/2020

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 9 minutes ago

Kimt news 3 at six./// a reported abduction brings a police presence in northwest rochester ?

"* i'm kimt news three's anthony monzon live at the scene with the latest.

Initially there's some hesitancy based on lack of information as many have "vaccine hesitancy" ?

"* healt experts at mayo clinic work to prove to the public that the shots are safe.

Another cold day across the area, but i am tracking some warmer temperatures in the 7 day forecast.

Breaking news tonight ?

"* reports of an attempted abduction in northwest rochester followed by a police chase ?

"* it's unconfirmed if they're related ?

"* but kimt news three's anthony monzon is live from the scene with the latest.

There's a police presence here in northwest rochester after a high?

"* speed chase and reports of a kidnapped person.

It's not confirmed if they are related.

One person has died after what police initially called a "serious assault" this morning.

The austin police department and mower county sheriff's office were called around 8:50 am.

Two victims were found at the scene and taken to mayo clinic health systems austin.

Police say one of the victims later died as a result of injuries suffered in the assault.

Jaime vaca, 27 of austin, has been arrested in connection to this incident and is being held in the mower county jail pending charges.

Police, the sheriff's office, and the minnesot criminal apprehension are continuing to investigate ?

"* o other details have been released.

/// after hearing patients express feelings of "vaccine hesitancy" when asked if they'd get vaccinated medical professionals are speaking out in favor of getting the covid?

"*19 vaccine.

The first shipment of the pfizer vaccine came into olmsted medical center just yesterday..

With more shipments coming in today.

Respiratory therapist jeremy perso says if we can get large shipments by the spring it will mean we can see a return to normalcy by this summer.

But that means the community is going to have to feel comfortable taking the vaccine.

Initially there was some hesitancy based kind of on lack of information and understanding when it all started which, at least in our department, has smoothed out in the last month or so.

With people concerned about the safety and side effects of the vaccine... health officials are working to make sure people know it

Kimt storm team 3 chief meteorologist aaron white joins us now.

Xxx it's been another chilly day across the area today, as temperatures have only warmed into the 20s.

Tonight will be cold once again, as temperatures fall back into the 10.

A little more sunshine is expected for the early part of wednesday, before clouds and snow flurries move in for wednesday night and into thursday.

A better chance of snow will arrive late friday into friday night.

Tonight: mostly cloudy lows: middle 10s wind: se 0?

"*10 wednesday: partly sunny the first vaccines are administered in minnesota ?

