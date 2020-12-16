Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3

Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3

London's bars, pubs and restaurants shut their doors last night for the third time this year as the capital was moved into Tier 3 restrictions following a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

WorldView: Countries across the globe begin COVID-19 vaccinations; Boko Haram claims responsibility for kidnappings

 Canada is the latest country to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but there are concerns poor countries will be left behind as vaccines roll out. Also,..
CBS News

On This Day: 15 December 1997

 In 1997, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry attended the London premiere of "Spice World: The Movie." (Dec. 15)
 
USATODAY.com

Millions more face tougher restrictions in England

 London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire will enter the toughest restrictions on Wednesday.
BBC News
London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions [Video]

London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions

Andy Jones, owner of Jones & Sons restaurant in Dalston and Sarah Weir,managing director of Cattivo in Brixton reacts to news that London has movedinto tier three restrictions. A new coronavirus variant is spreading rapidlythrough southern England, with London and parts of the commuter belt placedunder tougher restrictions in response to soaring cases. The capital and partsof Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesdayfollowing “very sharp, exponential rises” in cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:01Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Australia sues Facebook over user data [Video]

Australia sues Facebook over user data

An Australian regulator sued Facebook on Wednesday accusing it of collecting user data without permission, building on government efforts around the world to rein in the social network. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

Facebook’s UK users will lose EU privacy protections next year

 Facebook is moving its UK users out from under the strict privacy protections of the European Union, according to a report from Reuters. Users of the social..
The Verge

Facebook will combat COVID-19 misinformation more directly with notifications to users

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook will send notifications directly to users who like, share, or comment on COVID-19 posts that violate..
The Verge

Oculus is shipping the Quest 2 Elite Strap again and extending its warranty after quality issues

 Photo: Oculus

Oculus is resuming shipments of its Quest 2 Elite Strap accessory and extending the warranty after reports of defective straps. As..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

'New variant' of COVID-19 spreading in southeast England as London moves to Tier 3

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms over 1,000 cases of new mutation has caused 'faster spread' of...
euronews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'New variant' of COVID-19 spreading in southeast England as London moves to Tier 3 [Video]

'New variant' of COVID-19 spreading in southeast England as London moves to Tier 3

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms over 1,000 cases of new mutation has caused 'faster spread' of coronavirus in southeast England. London pubs and restaurants shut from Wednesday as city moves..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:23Published
Pubs and restaurants in London reopen as lockdown lifts [Video]

Pubs and restaurants in London reopen as lockdown lifts

Pub and restaurant-goers returned to the streets of Soho on Wednesday evening as London came out of England’s national lockdown and into Tier 2 restrictions. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:44Published
England enters three-tier system of restrictions as lockdown ends [Video]

England enters three-tier system of restrictions as lockdown ends

Shops, pubs and gyms have reopened in the majority of the country as Englandcomes out of lockdown and into tiered restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published