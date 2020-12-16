‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander

Shopkeepers and customers across the country are boycotting China-made products this Diwali due to ongoing border tensions. The footfall of customers has already dropped due to COVID-19 pandemic and shopkeepers are also stocking decorative items and lights according to customers' needs. According to one of the sellers in Lucknow, customers are demanding made in India products this festival, and are ignoring Chinese products. Recent standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley has ignited hatred among the countrymen for Chinese products. Centre has also banned several Chinese apps.
Potters and sellers of decorative items in Jaipur are hoping for a good sale this Diwali which is coming under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic. Recent festivals like Dussehra, Navratri and Eid were impacted by the virus and shopkeepers didn't get expected footfall of customers as compared to previous years. People are also boycotting Chinese products because of the recent standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley.
AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at the BJP over am party leader’s remark on conducting ‘surgical strikes’ in Old Hyderabad to weed out Rohingyas and nationals from Afghanistan and Pakistan. Owaisi challenged the BJP and said that they have 24 hours to name Pakistanis residing in the area. ‘The BJP leader said they will conduct surgical strikes and flush out Pakistanis and Rohingyas. I want to ask BJP on whom you would conduct surgical strikes? These people living in the old city are Indian citizens. I give you 24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live here?’ Owaisi said. The AIMIM leader also mocked PM Modi and questioned why no ‘surgical strike’ was conducted on the Chinese forces who have taken over Indian territory in Ladakh. Owaisi said that PM Modi does not even name China even though the People’s Liberation Army has transgressed into Indian territory. The war of words comes ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal polls. Earlier, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya had said that Owaisi speaks the language of rabid Islam and likened him to Jinnah. Watch the full video for all the details.
Santosh Pai, Partner, Link Legal, explained how India's tension with China might impact the 2021 Union Budget. He said that till 2019, the Modi government was for expanding economic cooperation with Beijing, but the policy stance was reversed in 2020, following Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.
Top military commander says trust between India and China evaporated after Galwan Valley clash; Supreme Court hears petition seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders in view of traffic congestion..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the soldiers at Rajasthan's Longewala post on the occasion of Diwali. He congratulated families of soldiers who are deployed along the border in festival season...
