‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, said that the mutual trust between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA has evaporated post the Galwan clash.

The top military commander added that it would take time for things to stabilise.

‘Since the clash with China in Ladakh, there has been no major intrusion or confrontation in the Eastern Command area.

Post-Galwan incident mutual trust on LAC between us and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China has evaporated,’ Lt Gen Chauhan said.

The top commander also said that Indian Army is fully prepared to take on any situation that may arise in the border.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh since early May.

Watch the full video for all the details.


